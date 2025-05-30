Grans signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Flyers on Friday.

Grans had eight goals, 23 points and 42 PIM in 68 regular-season outings with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. He also registered an assist across six appearances with the Flyers. The 23-year-old will fight for an NHL roster spot out of training camp, but he might begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. That said, his new contract begins as a two-way deal, but becomes a one-way contract for 2026-27, which speaks to the Flyers' outlook for the blueliner.