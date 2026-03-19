Flyers' Lane Pederson: Three more points Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pederson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-3 win over the Providence on Wednesday.
Pederson has four goals and five assists over his last six outings. The veteran forward is up to 22 goals and 45 points across 56 contests for the Phantoms this season, his first year with the team. He's just been an AHL veteran in the Flyers' organization this season, aside from an NHL stint in late January.
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