Flyers' Matthew Gard: Commits to MSU

Gard will join Michigan State University starting with the 2027-28 campaign, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Thursday.

Gard is expected to remain with WHL Seattle next season before making the jump to the collegiate ranks. With the Thunderbirds this last season, the 2025 second-round pick notched 11 goals and 12 helpers in 32 regular-season tilts. Unless the 19-year-old center's offensive game improves drastically, he likely will spend a couple of seasons with the Spartans before getting a shot at the NHL.