Cates scored a goal, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Cates earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 3. He's earned three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old forward is up to 22 points, 68 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 38 appearances. Cates has some fantasy appeal as a well-rounded depth forward, but his third-line role will continue to suppress his offense.