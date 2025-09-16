Bonk is contending with an upper-body injury, and it's unclear if he'll be cleared for contact by the start of training camp Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Flyers are awaiting imaging results regarding Bonk's injury, but the 20-year-old has been able to skate despite missing rookie games. The 2023 first-round selection, No. 22 overall, has yet to make his NHL debut, though he'll probably begin his professional career in 2025-26, whether that's with the Flyers or AHL Lehigh Valley.