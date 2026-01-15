default-cbs-image
Ristolainen (upper body) will remain out Thursday versus Pittsburgh, per Flyers Director of Broadcasting Brian Smith.

Ristolainen also missed Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo. He has three assists in 13 outings in 2025-26. Noah Juulsen is projected to stay in the lineup, but Juulsen might be a healthy scratch once Ristolainen is ready to play.

