Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ristolainen (upper body) will remain out Thursday versus Pittsburgh, per Flyers Director of Broadcasting Brian Smith.
Ristolainen also missed Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo. He has three assists in 13 outings in 2025-26. Noah Juulsen is projected to stay in the lineup, but Juulsen might be a healthy scratch once Ristolainen is ready to play.
