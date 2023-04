Ersson was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Ersson was sent down Friday, so it appears that Carter Hart is still suffering with his lower body injury. Ersson is 6-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .898 save percentage in 10 games with the Flyers this season. Ersson stopped 17 of 19 shots Friday in a 4-2 AHL win, and he will likely back up Felix Sandstrom versus the Sabres on Saturday.