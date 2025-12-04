Sanheim notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Sanheim earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 13 versus the Panthers. Over the last seven games, Sanheim has collected four assists with a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old blueliner plays a key all-situations role for the Flyers and is up to 11 points, 34 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 18 hits over 26 appearances. While he gets plenty of ice time, his defensive duties will often get in the way of him shining on offense, which limits his effectiveness in fantasy.