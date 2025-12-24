default-cbs-image
Sanheim was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks by the concussion spotter, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanheim was shaken up after a hit in the third period, but head coach Rick Tocchet indicated the defenseman is likely fine. Still, fantasy managers will want to double-check that Sanheim has been cleared prior to Sunday's game versus the Kraken.

