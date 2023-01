MacEwen scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

MacEwen opened the scoring Monday just two minutes into the contest, stuffing home a feed from Patrick Brown in the crease. The goal is MacEwen's first since Nov. 5 and his first point in 12 games. The 26-year-old brings a lot of physicality to the Flyers' lineup (113 hits in 37 games), but he won't offer much offensive upside in a fourth-line role. MacEwen has four goals and five assists this season.