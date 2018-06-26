Frank Corrado: Not tendered by Pens
Corrado was not given a qualifying offer from the Penguins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. As a result, he'll officially become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
Corrado's been limited to 76 NHL appearances between three clubs, and he's been on the AHL shuttle every year since the Canucks took him in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Worse yet, he only made five appearances with the Penguins last season; obviously, you can safely overlook a player like him.
