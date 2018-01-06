The Penguins placed Corrado on waivers Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Corrado's move to waivers indicates Brian Dumoulin (concussion) is likely nearing a return to the lineup. If he goes unclaimed, the 24-year-old blueliner will be assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

