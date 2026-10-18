Howden scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Howden was obstructed on his way to an empty net, leading to an awarded goal. He did not record a shot on goal during the contest. He's scored in three straight games and is up to four goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 10 appearances. At his best, Howden is an effective agitator with a scoring touch, giving him some appeal as a depth option in fantasy.