Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Not expected back soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) is not an option for Monday's home matchup against Philadelphia, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
In addition to not being available Monday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon relayed that Howden is not expected to play before the Olympic break, according to SinBin.vegas. It wouldn't be surprising to see Howden land on injured reserve in the near future as a result.
