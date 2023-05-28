Barbashev scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Barbashev was strong on a rush to the net, burying the opening tally at 13:36 of the first period. The 27-year-old has two goals and three helpers in this round, running up his total for the postseason to 14 points in 16 appearances. The veteran forward has added 47 hits, 23 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.