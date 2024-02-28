Barbashev scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Barbashev broke a deadlock at 9:11 of the second period to get the Golden Knights on the board first. The 28-year-old forward had not scored in February, picking up four assists over his first eight games of the month. He's up to 14 tallies, 35 points, 86 shots on net, 117 hits and a plus-16 rating through 59 appearances this season, mainly in a top-six role.
