default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barbashev notched two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

The veteran winger took advantage of his assignment alongside the red-hot Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, helping to set up Eichel for a goal early in the first period and then Stone for a tally late in the third. It was Barbashev's first multi-point performance in January, and he's gone 14 straight games without finding the back of the net himself, but he does have five assists in the last nine contests.

More News