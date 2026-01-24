Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Two helpers in win over Leafs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev notched two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
The veteran winger took advantage of his assignment alongside the red-hot Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, helping to set up Eichel for a goal early in the first period and then Stone for a tally late in the third. It was Barbashev's first multi-point performance in January, and he's gone 14 straight games without finding the back of the net himself, but he does have five assists in the last nine contests.
