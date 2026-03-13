Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Adds two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Eichel has scored in three straight games and has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. This was his first multi-point effort since before the Olympics, when he had a goal and an assist Feb. 5 versus the Kings. The veteran center is up to 24 goals, 74 points, 210 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 58 appearances in a top-line role this season.
