Eichel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Eichel has scored in three straight games and has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. This was his first multi-point effort since before the Olympics, when he had a goal and an assist Feb. 5 versus the Kings. The veteran center is up to 24 goals, 74 points, 210 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 58 appearances in a top-line role this season.