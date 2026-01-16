Eichel scored a goal on five shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Eichel's fingerprints were all over the comeback effort. He assisted on the Golden Knights' last two goals to force overtime, and he then scored 2:44 into the extra session to complete the comeback. With five goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak, Eichel is dialed in right now. He's up to 17 goals, 55 points (20 on the power play), 148 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 39 appearances in a top-line role.