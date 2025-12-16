default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eichel (illness) left Tuesday's practice early, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eichel still could be ready for Wednesday's game against New Jersey. An update on his availability could come after Wednesday's morning skate or closer to game time. He has amassed 12 goals, 41 points and 117 shots on net across 31 appearances this season.

More News