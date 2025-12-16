Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (illness) left Tuesday's practice early, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Eichel still could be ready for Wednesday's game against New Jersey. An update on his availability could come after Wednesday's morning skate or closer to game time. He has amassed 12 goals, 41 points and 117 shots on net across 31 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Plates two apples in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Plays hero in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pots goal in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Supplies two assists•