Eichel (lower body) will probably play Thursday against Pittsburgh unless there's a setback, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy informed Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Eichel hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 9 because of the injury, but he was taken off the injured reserve list Tuesday. He has 13 goals and 29 points in 27 contests in 2022-23. If he plays Thursday, Eichel will likely play in a top-six capacity and serve on the first power-play unit.