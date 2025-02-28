Eichel logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Eichel's 51st of the season, setting a Vegas record for most assists in a campaign. The American forward was also a playmaker at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he was held off the scoresheet in his first two NHL games after the tournament. The 28-year-old is up to 70 points (24 on the power play), 179 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 58 appearances this season. He's not quite on pace for a 100-point campaign, but he's close enough that he could get there if he ups his offense a little more over the final quarter of the campaign.