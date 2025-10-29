Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Three more points Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel scored two even-strength goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
The 29-year-old continues his ascent to superstardom. Eichel snapped a brief two-game point drought with another eye-popping performance, with both his goals coming in the third period as the Golden Knights roared back from a 3-2 deficit. Eichel leads the NHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 helpers) in 10 games, and his 44 shots on net is this behind Nathan MacKinnon (49) and the Ducks' Cutter Gauthier (45).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sizzling start to season continues•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dishes four assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Earns pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two goals in win Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Adds two more points•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Racks up four points Wednesday•