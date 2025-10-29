Eichel scored two even-strength goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old continues his ascent to superstardom. Eichel snapped a brief two-game point drought with another eye-popping performance, with both his goals coming in the third period as the Golden Knights roared back from a 3-2 deficit. Eichel leads the NHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 helpers) in 10 games, and his 44 shots on net is this behind Nathan MacKinnon (49) and the Ducks' Cutter Gauthier (45).