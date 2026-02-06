Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Eichel opened the scoring at 8:22 of the first period and helped out on a Mark Stone goal a few minutes later. The 29-year-old Eichel has two goals and five helpers during his active four-game point streak, and he's earned multiple points in nine of 19 contests since the start of January. The star center is at 21 goals, 68 points, 187 shots and a plus-18 rating through 50 appearances this season as he continues to play at an elite level.