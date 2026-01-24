Eichel scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

The star center opened the scoring just 66 seconds into the first period, converting a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that Ivan Barbashev started from behind the Toronto net. Eichel has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 20 points, and he's now topped 60 points in four straight seasons.