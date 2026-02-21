Eichel recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.

Eichel set up Tage Thompson's goal in the first period to give Team USA a 2-0 lead, and his goal in the second period pulled Samuel Hlavaj out of the game for good. Eichel has been productive for Team USA and has six points so far in the Olympics, courtesy of two goals and four helpers.