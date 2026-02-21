Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two points vs. Slovakia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.
Eichel set up Tage Thompson's goal in the first period to give Team USA a 2-0 lead, and his goal in the second period pulled Samuel Hlavaj out of the game for good. Eichel has been productive for Team USA and has six points so far in the Olympics, courtesy of two goals and four helpers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Lifts USA to win over Denmark•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two apples in Olympic opener•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two more points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Produces pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two-point effort Friday•