Marchessault contributed two goals and an assist in Vegas' 7-2 win over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Marchessault tallied the opening goal on the power play midway through the first period and then provided the secondary helper on Alec Martinez's goal late in the frame. Marchessault's second marker came early in the third period to extend Vegas' edge to 5-1. He's been one of the Golden Knights' top forwards in the 2023 playoffs, providing 12 goals and 21 points in 19 outings. The 31-year-old is also red hot, supplying seven goals and 11 points over his current seven-game scoring streak.