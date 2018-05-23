Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking some time off
Fleury (undisclosed) is not dealing with an injury, despite skipping Wednesday's practice session, per Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Initial reports following Sunday's Game 5 clincher suggested Fleury may have been dealing with an injury, however, it appears the netminder is ready to go and is getting some much needed time off. At this point in the season, nearly every player is dealing with some sort of aches and pains, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the 32-year-old is resting up ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Flower is 12-3 with a 1.68 GAA in the postseason and seems dialed in on his way to lifting Lord Stanley's chalice for a third consecutive time.
