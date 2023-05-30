Amadio provided a goal and an assist in Vegas' 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.

Amadio was held off the scoresheet over his last four appearances and earned his first multi-point contest since April 22. He's up to three goals and seven points in 11 playoff outings this year. That's a step up from the regular season, during which he recorded 16 goals and 27 points in 67 games. The 27-year-old entered Monday's action averaging just 12:17 of ice time, and he was a healthy scratch for five straight games from May 12-25, so even though Amadio has been productive in the postseason, his limited role will make it difficult for him to sustain his offensive pace.