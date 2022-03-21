Amadio was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not play Monday against the Wild.
Amadio will miss at least two games while stuck on the COVID-19 list. The 25-year-old has 13 points through 38 games while primarily skating in a bottom-six role with Vegas.
