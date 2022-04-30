Roy notched an assist, a plus-3 rating, two PIM and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Roy took a big step forward in 2021-22, ending with 15 goals and 24 assists in 78 contests. The 25-year-old's ability to stay in the lineup earned him extra opportunities as many other Golden Knights lost time to injuries. Roy added 85 hits and 51 PIM while seeing most of his time in a middle-six role. Should the Golden Knights move on from Reilly Smith (knee) in the offseason, Roy could be near the top of the list to replace him on the second line full-time next year.