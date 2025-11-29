Laczynski scored twice in AHL Henderson's 4-3 loss to Ontario on Friday.

Laczynski has five points over his last two games. The 28-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 18 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 16 appearances for the Silver Knights. He's already gotten one call-up this season and could be in line for more if he stays hot on offense, though Vegas' forward group is currently missing just William Karlsson (lower body).