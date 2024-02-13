Whitecloud notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Whitecloud was back in the lineup after being scratched Thursday versus the Coyotes and overcoming an illness over the weekend. With Kaedan Korczak back at AHL Henderson, there's room for both Whitecloud and Daniil Miromanov in the Golden Knights' lineup. Whitecloud's assist Monday snapped a 21-game point drought, giving him six points, 71 hits, 60 blocked shots, 32 shots on net and 22 PIM through 37 outings this season. Ben Hutton (upper body) was activated prior to Monday's game, but he'll likely be the seventh defenseman going forward.