Bussi stopped 22 of 27 shots on net in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

After Bussi had a solid start to the campaign in Carolina's 1-0 Opening Night loss, Friday told a different tale. The 28-year-old netminder struggled in the early portion of the contest, as he allowed four goals in the first 22 minutes of action. With Friday's loss, he now holds a 0-1-1 record, a 2.88 GAA and an .872 save percentage across 47 save attempts in two games this season. With the Hurricanes playing Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back, Bussi will likely be able to rest if Pyotr Kochetkov is called upon to make his season debut. Backed by one of the league's strongest defensive cores, Bussi still holds plenty of fantasy value as a solid No.2 goalie option for the time being.