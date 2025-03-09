Orlov (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Orlov was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Bruins due to a minor upper-body injury, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday that the defenseman isn't yet back to 100 percent. Scott Morrow will enter the lineup against Winnipeg, while Orlov's next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Lightning.