Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Picks up helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Senators in Game 3.
Robinson has played in all three playoff games so far, though he could get swapped out for Nicolas Deslauriers if the Hurricanes want more toughness later on. This helper ended a 13-game point drought for Robinson. The winger picked up 18 points, 84 shots on net, 90 hits and a plus-7 rating over 67 regular-season contests. He's in his third career playoff run, having collected just four points across 25 games over the previous two postseasons he participated in.
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