Andersen got off to a shaky start Monday, allowing two goals on just seven shots in the first period, but he'd settle down and blank the Flyers over the final two frames en route to a 3-2 win. Andersen remains unbeaten this season, improving to 4-0-0 despite a mediocre .888 save percentage through five starts. The Hurricanes will be back in action Thursday in a road matchup with the Rangers.