Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Red Wings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will guard the road goal against Detroit on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen is coming off an 11-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim. He has a 6-10-2 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 18 appearances this campaign. Detroit is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.11 goals per game.
