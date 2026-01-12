Andersen will guard the road goal against Detroit on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen is coming off an 11-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim. He has a 6-10-2 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 18 appearances this campaign. Detroit is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.11 goals per game.