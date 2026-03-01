Andersen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Andersen had not played in the Hurricanes' previous four games. The Danish netminder is 3-0-3 over his last six outings, allowing 16 goals in that span. He's up to 8-10-5 with a 3.21 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 23 starts this season. Brandon Bussi's continued success between the pipes will likely make it difficult for Andersen to get steady playing time, but he's a decent streaming option in the right matchups. Look for Bussi to get the nod in Seattle on Monday to start Carolina's road trip out west.