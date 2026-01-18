Andersen stopped 29 of 30 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Andersen posted one of his best outings of the season Saturday, as he picked up his second win with 25-plus saves. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder has a 7-10-3 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 20 appearances this year. While Saturday's victory was just his second since Nov. 6, the winning performance against high volume was a huge step towards turning around his season. He remains a tough option to trust in fantasy, but is trending towards streaming viability across some standard formats. His next chance to take the ice is Monday against the Sabres.