Andersen stopped 12 of 16 shots over two periods Thursday before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov in a 5-0 loss to Florida in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Panthers scored three times on five first-period shots, including on the first shot of the game, but none were on Andersen. The first and third goals were deflections, and the second was a blown coverage by his own defender. And the kitties put a nail in the coffin with their fourth goal with 39 seconds left in the second period. Andersen needed a strong start after his poor play in Game 1, but his confidence was shaken, and his team did little to help. The Canes are a squad that need the Great Dane to anchor them, and right now, he looks shaken. The team will need to reset for Game 3.