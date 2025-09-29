Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Florida
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will defend the road crease during Monday's preseason game against Florida, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen turned aside all eight shots he faced during his preseason debut against the Panthers, and he'll have another opportunity to face Florida on Monday. Once the regular season gets underway, Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) will likely split time in net.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Defending home crease•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Bows out of playoffs•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Receiving start in Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Spoils sweep with shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Exits ice first•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Pulled after two periods in Game 2•