Andersen (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bruins, CardiacCane.com reports.

The Hurricanes likely don't feel the need to rush Andersen back, as Antti Raanta was fantastic in Monday's Game 1 versus Boston, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to a 5-1 victory. Barring a poor performance, Raanta will almost certainly continue to operate as Carolina's workhorse in goal until Andersen is ready to return.