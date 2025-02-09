Blake collected two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

The 21-year-old rookie skated in the top six once again and featured on the top power-play unit for an injury-depleted Carolina roster that was most notably missing Mikko Rantanen (lower body). Blake has taken advantage of his opportunities of late, producing a goal and six points over the last eight games, but the Hurricanes could be a lot healthier on the other side of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, bumping Blake down into a lesser role.