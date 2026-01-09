Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Tallies in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blake scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Blake ended a five-game slump with his third-period tally. The 22-year-old winger has maintained a top-six role with power-play time despite the recent lack of offense. He's up to 13 goals, 25 points, 94 shots on net, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 44 outings this season.
