Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Saturday that Chatfield (upper body) is out of action indefinitely, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Brind'Amour was not sure if Chatfield suffered a concussion Thursday against Minnesota. The defenseman has three assists, 10 hits and 14 blocked shots across 12 appearances this season. Charles-Alexis Legault will replace Chatfield on the blueline.
