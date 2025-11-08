Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Saturday that Chatfield (upper body) is out of action indefinitely, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Brind'Amour was not sure if Chatfield suffered a concussion Thursday against Minnesota. The defenseman has three assists, 10 hits and 14 blocked shots across 12 appearances this season. Charles-Alexis Legault will replace Chatfield on the blueline.