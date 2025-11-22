Chatfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Chatfield returned from a seven-game stint on injured reserve while in the league's concussion protocol. The 29-year-old bluelier saw 21:34 of ice time Friday, so he looks to be close to 100 percent. He'll take on a primarily defensive role in the Hurricanes' top four moving forward. Chatfield has racked up four assists, 22 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 14 appearances this season.