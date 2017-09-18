Play

Smith will tend goal for Monday's preseason contest with Buffalo, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

Monday will be Smith's first appearance in a Carolina uniform, though the 28-year-old has suited up for five other organizations in eight seasons prior. Smith struggled mightily in the first 10 NHL games of his career with Colorado last season, but is a proven AHL goaltender and will provide organizational depth.

