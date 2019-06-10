Jeremy Smith: Bound for Russia
Smith inked a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) on Monday.
Smith -- who was selected by the Predators with the 54th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft -- will try his hand overseas after failing to break into the NHL the past two seasons. All of the netminder's NHL outings came back in 2016-17 when he made 10 appearances for the Avalanche, in which he went 1-6-1 with a 3.54 GAA. At this point, it's probably safe to assume the 30-year-old will close out his career in Europe.
More News
-
Islanders' Jeremy Smith: Demoted to minors•
-
Islanders' Jeremy Smith: Inks deal for rest of year•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Placed on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Making preseason start•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Flees Avalanche, headed east•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Much busier in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...