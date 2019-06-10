Smith inked a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) on Monday.

Smith -- who was selected by the Predators with the 54th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft -- will try his hand overseas after failing to break into the NHL the past two seasons. All of the netminder's NHL outings came back in 2016-17 when he made 10 appearances for the Avalanche, in which he went 1-6-1 with a 3.54 GAA. At this point, it's probably safe to assume the 30-year-old will close out his career in Europe.