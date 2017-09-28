Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Placed on waivers
Smith was placed on waivers Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Smith's demotion to the minors was only a matter of time, as the 'Canes have both Scott Darling and Cam Ward under contract as their goaltending tandem. The 28-year-old Smith did suit up in 10 NHL contests for the Avalanche last season, putting up decent results (5-8-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage) when you take his team context into account. Unless Carolina trades away Ward prior to the deadline -- or the injury bug bites -- Smith will spend most or all of the year with AHL Charlotte.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Making preseason start•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Flees Avalanche, headed east•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Much busier in shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Gets the nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Looks solid in relief during loss•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Gives up career-worst six goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...