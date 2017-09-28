Smith was placed on waivers Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Smith's demotion to the minors was only a matter of time, as the 'Canes have both Scott Darling and Cam Ward under contract as their goaltending tandem. The 28-year-old Smith did suit up in 10 NHL contests for the Avalanche last season, putting up decent results (5-8-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage) when you take his team context into account. Unless Carolina trades away Ward prior to the deadline -- or the injury bug bites -- Smith will spend most or all of the year with AHL Charlotte.